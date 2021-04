Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, essential workers such as police officers, the coast guard and firefighters are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.According to health authorities, about 173-thousand such workers will receive AstraZeneca vaccines.The nation will also start administering vaccines to 257-thousand health workers at medical institutions and pharmacies, as well as some 173-thousand patients with chronic kidney diseases on the same day.These people can receive the vaccine at medical institutions designated by relevant authorities, but those under 30 are excluded due to concerns over rare cases of blood clots.The government will also move up the vaccination of soldiers to early next month.