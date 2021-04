Photo : YONHAP News

The military will ban dining together for special occasions and gatherings of soldiers until May 2 as the government designated one week starting Monday as a special quarantine period to contain the spread of COVID-19.The Defense Ministry notified the military of the designation and related guidelines on Sunday. Under the measures, the military is advised to postpone or cancel events and off-base trips and refrain from in-person meetings.The measures also called for expanded application of flexible working hours and arranging dining hours to minimize contact in cafeterias.Meanwhile, soldiers who are placed under precautionary quarantine after vacation will be allowed to use cell phones during the day unless there are specific reasons.