Pope Reaffirms Willingness to Visit N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has reportedly repeated his willingness to visit North Korea during a meeting with the head of a South Korean diocese.Bishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, the head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Daejeon, reportedly told Yonhap News on Saturday that the pope expressed his intent to visit Pyongyang when it's ready, hinting that he will visit the communist country if an official invitation arrives.The pope reportedly said that the Korean people have been suffering the pain of living in separation for the past 70 years and expressed his sympathy.The bishop also said that the pope told him he is well aware of a growing interest in South Korea for him to possibly visit the North.Pope Francis previously expressed an interest in visiting North Korea in October 2018. South Korean President Moon Jae-in paid him a courtesy call at the time and passed on a verbal invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.