S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 500 on Fewer Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell to 500 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 119-thousand-387.The daily number dropped by more than 140 from the previous day and fell to the 500s for the first time in six days, however, that is mainly due to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 469 are local transmissions and 31 are from overseas.About two-thirds of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 152 in Seoul, 147 in Gyeonggi Province and 13 in Incheon. Local infections in other parts of the country amounted to 157, or 33 percent of domestic cases.Four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-817. The fatality rate stands at one-point-52 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by four to 132.