'N. Korea-Russia Relations will Develop into Higher Level'

Write: 2021-04-26 09:55:24Update: 2021-04-26 10:36:54

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said its friendly relations with Russia will develop to a higher level amid the deep interest and attention of the leaders of the two nations. 

The North Korean Foreign Ministry issued the position in a statement released on Sunday commemorating the second anniversary of the summit between North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The North's Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il said in the statement that North Korea remains firm in its position that it will continue to develop and strengthen the strategic, traditional and friendly North Korea-Russia  relations to meet the needs of the new era.

The vice minister said that for the past two years since the summit, the two nations faced a number of challenges from the changing international situation to the unexpected global health crisis, but they have cooperated in every sector including politics, economy and culture. 

He added that North Korea hopes Russia will overcome the pandemic as soon as possible and achieve continued social, political and economic progress to build a strong country.
