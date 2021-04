Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will lift a four-month ban on direct flights coming from the United Kingdom.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday, the ministry and health authorities decided not to extend the flight suspension, which is set to end on May 6.The government introduced the ban in December last year after a highly transmissible COVID-19 strain was reported in the country and continued to extend it.A ministry official said that the government has decided to lift the ban for the convenience of South Korean nationals in Britain seeking to return home, allowing just one direct flight a week.The first direct flight from Britain is expected to be an Asiana Airlines flight scheduled for May 9.