Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung C&T Corp, the construction unit of Samsung Group, is reportedly considering a solar power plant project in the U.S. state of Texas.Reuters said on Saturday that a unit of Samsung C&T is mulling over the development of photovoltaic power stations in three areas for a project worth 673 million U.S. dollars with a capacity of 700 megawatts.According to documents reviewed by Reuters, the plants will be located in Milam County, less than two hours from Austin where affiliate Samsung Electronics has a chip factory and is considering building another.The construction of the power stations will reportedly begin in June next year, with commercial operations expected to begin in December 2023.A Samsung C&T official reportedly confirmed on Sunday that Samsung Solar Energy, a unit of Samsung C&T, is pursuing the project.