Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Youn Yuh-jung has won the best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in “Minari."During the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday, the 73-year-old actress was declared the winner over her four other competitors - Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close of “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman of “The Father” and Amanda Seyfried of “Mank.”Youn has become the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar."Minari" is a semi-autobiographical film directed by Lee Isaac Chung about a Korean immigrant family settling in rural America in the 1980s.