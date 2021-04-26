Menu Content

Culture

Youn Yuh-jung Becomes 1st S. Korean to Win Oscar Acting Award

Write: 2021-04-26 11:24:27Update: 2021-04-26 18:25:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Youn Yuh-jung has written a new chapter in the 102-year history of South Korea’s cinema by winning the best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in “Minari."

During the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, the 73-year-old actress was declared the winner over her four other competitors - Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close of “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman of “The Father” and Amanda Seyfried of “Mank.”

Youn is the first South Korean ever to win an Oscar acting award and the second Asian actress in Oscar history to win an acting award.

In accepting the award, Youn thanked the film’s cast and crew. In particular, she thanked director Lee Isaac Chung, referring to him as her captain and director, saying she wouldn’t be standing at the Oscars if he hadn’t been for him. 

"Minari" is a semi-autobiographical film about a Korean immigrant family settling in rural America in the 1980s.
