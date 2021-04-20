Gov't: Ready to Speed up Herd Immunity with Vaccines for Twice the Population

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government said it has secured a total 192 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, or enough to inoculate 99 million people. This comes as South Korea secured an additional contract to purchase Pfizer vaccines for 20 million people over the weekend, in an effort to move up the timeline for herd immunity.Kim Bum-soo tells us more details from acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki's press conference on Monday.Report: Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government has signed contracts to purchase enough coronavirus vaccines for almost twice the nation's population.[Sound bite: Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean-English translation)]"As we've signed a contract for 40 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, we have secured a total of 192 million shots, which is good for 99 million people. That's about twice South Korea's population, and three times the 36 million shots needed for herd immunity.South Korea is seeking to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by November and achieve herd immunity. The acting prime minister explained that with the excess amount, the government should be able to speed up the timetable and also get ready for a third "booster shot" program.On the back of quarantine success, only some four-point-37 percent of the South Korean population has received at least one COVID-19 jab.Critics say the world's top ten economic powerhouse is significantly falling behind advanced countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., with around 42 and 49 percent of their populations having received at least the first dose.[Sound bite: Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki (Korean-English translation)]"Except for countries that developed vaccines, including the U.S. and the U.K and Israel, which preemptively secured vaccines, all other countries are facing uncertain supplies. However, as one of a few countries with vaccine production facilities, we are dealing with relatively less uncertainty and we are also seeking to expand our production facility."Hong lashed back at the critics, saying they are stoking fear based on inaccurate information.After peaking at over one-thousand daily cases in December and again in January, daily infection numbers dropped into the 400s and then gradually the 300s. However, cases spiked again in late March, hitting the 700s although the latest daily tally dropped to 500 due to fewer tests over the weekend.The government plans to inoculate three million people by the end of this month and more than 12 million people in the first half of the year.In the face of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea has designated one week starting Monday as a special quarantine period, extending in effect the current social distancing rules for another week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.