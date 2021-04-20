Minister Calls for Inter-Korean Communication, Cooperation ahead of Summit Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young has called for inter-Korean communication and cooperation in overcoming difficulties, one day ahead of the third anniversary of the historical Panmunjeom summit.At a peace tree planting event on Monday, Lee reaffirmed Seoul's commitment toward fulfilling the agreement, saying the door to dialogue is always open.The minister expressed sadness in looking back on how cross-border relations have failed to advance amid a deadlock in denuclearization efforts.Referring to President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's planting of a pine tree at the 2018 summit, the minister said it reflected a shared hope for the Panmunjeom Declaration to stand against any hurdle and to advance the peace process.Lee said cross-border cooperation in forestry will offer an opportunity for mutual assistance and trust building, adding that the people on both sides will be able to enjoy the benefits that come from preventing damage caused by climate change.