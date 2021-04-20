Youn Calls for End to Division Based on Gender, Race, Sexual Orientation

Photo : YONHAP News

Youn Yuh-jung, named best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards, has called for an end to dividing or categorizing people based on gender, race or sexual orientation, saying that "even a rainbow has seven colors."Youn made the statement when asked about the industry's lack of inclusivity at an online press conference following her Oscar win Sunday evening.The 73-year-old South Korean actor said people should embrace each other because everyone is equal as human beings with the same warm heart.Youn became the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar for her role in director Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari" about a Korean immigrant family chasing the American Dream.She is also the second Asian woman after Miyoshi Umeki, who had won the best supporting actress award for her role in the 1957 film, "Sayonara."Asked about a possible collaboration with "Minari" executive producer Brad Pitt, who presented her with the award, Youn answered considering her English and age, it would be an impossible dream.