Poll: Moon's Disapproval Rating Hits Record 63%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's disapproval rating has hit an all-time high of 63 percent according to the latest poll.In the Realmeter survey that polled over 25-hundred adults from Monday to Friday last week, 63 percent negatively assessed Moon's job performance, up one-and-a-half percentage points from last week.His approval rating edged down zero-point-nine percentage points to 33-point-eight percent, slightly better than the record low of 33-point-four in the first week of April.Disapproval was particularly high among those in their 20s at 71 percent, which was similar or higher than that of seniors in their 60s and older.Among regions, Gangwon Province recorded the highest disapproval of 73-point-three percent. Capital Seoul's disapproval rating for the president came in at 64-point-six percent and approval rating at 32-point-three percent.The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.