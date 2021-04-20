Seoul Police Investigating 180 People in Land Speculation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has drawn up a list of 180 individuals related to the real estate speculation scandal that it is probing or planning to probe.Nineteen are civil servants or former or incumbent executives of public organizations, including nine from the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) and four from the Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation(SH).In a Monday press conference, the agency's commissioner Jang Ha-yeun said the investigation has expanded based on intelligence collected, and is also targeting real estate crimes involving false information.Of 29 alleged irregularities the Seoul police are looking into, three cases involving seven figures are suspected of using insider information.Additionally, a tenant has also been questioned over suspicions that former presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo raised the rent just before a housing lease law took effect.On a separate assault case involving the Belgian ambassador's wife, the commissioner said the concerned party is viewed as a suspect and is being asked to appear for questioning.