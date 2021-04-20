Acting Career of Oscar-Winner Youn Yuh-jung

Photo : YONHAP News

Youn Yuh-jung has starred in many well known South Korean television series and films in a storied career spanning over five decades.She has now gained international recognition for her performance in the film "Minari" for which she nabbed an Oscar for best supporting actress at the 93rd Academy Awards.It is the first time a South Korean has won an acting Oscar in the country’s 102-year cinematic history and a milestone for the 73-year-old.Youn's debut film was director Kim Ki-young's movie "Woman of Fire" in 1971 in her early twenties. She played a live-in maid and received instant recognition, winning honors at the Blue Dragon and Daejong Film Awards. She also picked up best actress at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.Youn continued to collaborate with big name directors but at the height of her career, she married and moved to the U.S. where she spent nearly a decade.Her comeback was the 1985 film "Woman Requiem" by director Park Chul-soo, after which she continued her acting career mainly through TV dramas in the 1980s and 90s.As Korean cinema experienced a boom entering the 2000s, Youn also focused back on the silver screen starring in "A Good Lawyer's Wife," "The Housemaid" and "The Taste of Money," all directed by Im Sang-soo.She also appeared in a number of Hong Sang-soo's movies including “HaHaHa,” "In Another Country," "Hill of Freedom" and "Right Now, Wrong Then."