Moon Warns against Politicizing Vaccine Issue, Fanning Public Anxiety

President Moon Jae-in has warned against politicizing the COVID-19 vaccine issue and triggering public anxiety over supply and inoculations.Chairing his weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, the president said the government has presented the goal of achieving herd immunity by November and is confident in its implementation.He said there is now also a goal to further push up that timeline.Moon said whether the government plan to vaccinate three million people by April and 12 million in the year's first half will be met will come to show in the coming months.He added if that plan does not go accordingly, the issues can be addressed then, implying caution in lodging criticisms at the present stage.Moon also mentioned what he called the "reality of international politics" despite the need for global solidarity and cooperation. He said countries, faced with a domestic vaccine crunch, are closing borders, hoarding and controlling supply, with international coordination pushed to the back burner.Moon said South Korea must face this stern reality and be united internally all the more to respond with wisdom.He said carrying out Korea's plan without making comparisons is important.The president added that a government-wide task force has been exerting full administrative and diplomatic efforts to secure additional vaccines while also monitoring efficacy and safety-related issues.