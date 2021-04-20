Easier Citizenship Path for S. Korea-Born Children of Permanent Residents Pursued

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea-born children of parents holding permanent resident status in the country could soon be able to obtain their Korean citizenship through a much simplified process.The Justice Ministry on Monday revealed details to revisions it is pursuing to the Nationality Act. It said citizenship priority would be granted to those who have lived in South Korea through two or three generations, such as overseas Chinese, or those who share a historical link or descendancy with South Koreans. An enforcement ordinance will determine the scope of eligibility.Until now, children of permanent residents had to seek state approval after becoming an adult.If and when the revisions are adopted, those aged six and younger can be granted citizenship by simply reporting to the justice minister. Those aged seven or older will need to have lived in the country for at least five years.The ministry is expected to gather opinions through public hearings before finalizing the revisions.