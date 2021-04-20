KDCA Chief: Vaccinations Could Reach 1.5 Mln People Daily in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine officials project the daily average of vaccinated people in South Korea could reach one million to one-point-five million in July.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong shared the estimate during a policy report to the National Assembly on Monday in response to related questions from lawmakers.The daily average of those getting inoculated in the nation stood at 120-thousand to 130-thousand in recent days except for the weekends, with the figure finally surpassing 150-thousand last Saturday.Jeong said some 250 large-sized medical facilities and around 10-thousand clinics are scheduled to join the government’s vaccination program from the middle of next month, helping speed up the process.The KDCA chief said the vaccination program will be significantly expanded from the third quarter when the volume of vaccines supplied to the nation is set to sharply increase.