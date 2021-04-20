Justice Ministry Submits Some 10 Names for Prosecutor General Vacancy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has delivered a list of candidates for the vacant position of prosecutor general to a recommendation committee.On the list of some ten names submitted on Monday is Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan along with Lee Sung-yoon, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and Im Eun-jeong, a researcher at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office. Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor who was formerly accused of politically colluding with a former journalist, was also known to be included.The list was drafted based on public recommendation offered since last month. Anyone with a career of at least 15 years in the legal community can be recommended as the prosecutor chief.The nine-member committee headed by former Justice Minister Park Sang-kee will choose at least three finalists during a meeting on Thursday. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye will then select among them and submit for presidential approval.Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned early last month after months of public conflict with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reforms.