Justice Ministry Submits Some 10 Names for Prosecutor General Vacancy

Write: 2021-04-26 18:56:36Update: 2021-04-26 19:35:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has delivered a list of candidates for the vacant position of prosecutor general to a recommendation committee. 

On the list of some ten names submitted on Monday is Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan along with Lee Sung-yoon, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and Im Eun-jeong, a researcher at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office. Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor who was formerly accused of politically colluding with a former journalist, was also known to be included. 

The list was drafted based on public recommendation offered since last month. Anyone with a career of at least 15 years in the legal community can be recommended as the prosecutor chief. 

The nine-member committee headed by former Justice Minister Park Sang-kee will choose at least three finalists during a meeting on Thursday. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye will then select among them and submit for presidential approval. 

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned early last month after months of public conflict with former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over prosecution reforms.
