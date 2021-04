Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin inoculating 126-thousand soldiers aged over 30 from Wednesday.Health authorities said on Tuesday that eligible soldiers will receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, beginning with front-line and outback units and other essential troops.The government had planned to vaccinate them in June but moved up the schedule. As of Saturday, more than 80 percent of the eligible soldiers agreed to receive the shots.The vaccination for seniors over the age of 75, which started earlier this month, is also well under way.Given the current pace of vaccinations, authorities expect to inoculate three million people by the end of this month as planned.