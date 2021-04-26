US to Share 60 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States said it will share up to 60 million doses of its AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries as soon as it receives federal approval.Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House on COVID response, tweeted on Monday that the U.S. will release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available.He did not mention which countries will receive the vaccine and when the distribution will begin.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki also confirmed the plan in a press briefing on Monday, saying that the U.S. is examining options to share the AstraZeneca vaccine.Psaki said that the U.S. does not need to use the vaccine for the next few months as regulators have not yet authorized it for public use. She added that about ten million doses could be available in the coming weeks after they pass quality checks by the Food and Drug Administration.Critics have accused Washington of "hoarding" the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not authorized in the country, while other countries are in desperate need.