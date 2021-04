Photo : KBS News

Japan has renewed its territorial claim to the Dokdo islets, known as Takeshima in Japan, in the East Sea in its latest diplomatic paper.It's the first diplomatic paper released since the launch of the Suga administration in September last year.In a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi gave a brief on the paper, which is an annual report on Japan's foreign policy and activities.In the paper, known as a Diplomatic Bluebook, Japan also repeated its position that South Korea was responsible for resolving compensation issues regarding Korean women sent to military brothels and Korean laborers conscripted during World War Two.