S. Korea Hails ASEAN Leaders' Call for End to Myanmar Violence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has welcomed the joint statement by Southeast Asian leaders that called for an end to violence in Myanmar.The leaders of the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) issued the statement on Saturday after a summit in Indonesia, calling for an "immediate end to violence in Myanmar" and urging all parties to exercise the utmost restraint.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a spokesperson's statement on Monday that the Seoul government believes the agreement will pave the way for the restoration of democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar.The ministry called for an immediate end to the violent crackdown that use deadly weapons against demonstrators, and expressed hope for a faithful and steady implementation of the agreement,It also hopes that a special ASEAN envoy can visit Myanmar as soon as possible for a constructive dialogue, while repeating calls for the immediate release of political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi.