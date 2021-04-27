S. Korea Adds 512 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 512 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid lingering concerns of a fourth wave of the epidemicThe Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 119-thousand-898.The daily number slightly increased from the previous day and stayed in the 500s for the second consecutive day. However, it cannot yet be fully determined that the number of infections is slowing down.Of the new cases detected throughout Monday, 477 are local transmissions and 35 are from overseas.About two-thirds of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 116 in Seoul, 191 in Gyeonggi Province and 14 in Incheon. Other parts of the country added 156 cases.Three more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-820. The fatality rate stands at one-point-52 percent.The number of critically ill patients jumped by 24 to 156, surpassing 150 for the first time in about two months.