Britain's Aircraft Carrier to Visit S. Korea in Second Half

Photo : YONHAP News

A British aircraft carrier strike group will make a port call in South Korea later this year.Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it has accepted Britain's request for its HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to stop over at the southeastern city of Busan in the second half to boost bilateral defense cooperation and friendly exchanges.The ministry said that the two nations will discuss detailed plans for the visit with strict antivirus guidelines in place.The Associated Press reported on Sunday that the British carrier with a flotilla of Royal Navy ships will depart next month for port visits to South Korea, Japan, India and Singapore.The visit comes as South Korea seeks to secure a 30-thousand-ton-class light aircraft carrier with its own technologies by 2033.Britain reportedly has keen interest in Seoul's plan, hoping to cooperate on technology and venture a partnership on the project.