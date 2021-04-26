S. Korea Strongly Protests Japan's Claim on Dokdo in Annual Policy Paper

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul strongly protested Tokyo's latest claims over the Dokdo islets and unchanged position regarding wartime history in its annual foreign policy paper.In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam urged Japan to immediately retract its "futile" claims to Dokdo.The spokesperson said Seoul will sternly respond to any provocation by Tokyo regarding the islets, stressing that they are Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.As for the issue on Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery, Choi urged Tokyo to show remorse and act responsibly in accordance with the 1993 Kono Statement and the 2015 bilateral agreement on settling the issue.Lee Sang-ryul, the ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, also summoned Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, to deliver Seoul's position.On Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi revealed this year's diplomatic bluebook, laying claim to Dokdo and criticizing a South Korean court ruling in January that ordered Tokyo to compensate Korean women sent to its military brothels during World War Two.