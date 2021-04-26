Moon Calls for Return to Dialogue Marking Anniv. of Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking the third anniversary of the historic Panmunjeom Declaration between the leaders of the two Koreas, President Moon Jae-in said the time has come for the two sides to end the long deliberation and return to dialogue.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon also said North and South Korea should prepare to advance the peace process, learning from the difficulties experienced during the impasse.The comments are believed to reflect Moon's resolve to seek dialogue with the North and revive momentum for denuclearization, ahead of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in late May.Moon said he hopes that the summit will offer an opportunity for Seoul and Washington to fine-tune U.S. policy on North Korea and set the path forward.Stressing that the Panmunjeom Declaration is a milestone in the peace process that cannot be reversed, the president said efforts to achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula should continue with the declaration as its foundation.