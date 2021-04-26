Mayor Oh: Seoul City Will Continue Gwanghwamun Square Renovation Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the city government will continue the renovation of Gwanghwamun Square despite opposition from some civic groups.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Oh said the project, which began in November before he took office, is already 34 percent complete and some 25 billion won has been injected into it.Instead of revising or scrapping the plan, which could cause further public inconvenience and require additional costs, Oh decided to supplement the project to enhance its historical significance and level of completion.Gwanghwamun Square was built in 2009 during Oh's previous term as Seoul mayor.Under the leadership of former acting Mayor Seo Jung-hyup last November, the city government launched the project to expand the roads on the east side of the square and turn the roads to the west into a park.