Moon Seeks to Reinstate Korean Peninsula Rapprochement with Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In marking the third anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit during his term, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said that now is the time to start up the peace process yet again. Moon is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden next month in Washington, where the U.S.’ new North Korea policy is expected to be one of the key agenda items.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the time has come for the two Koreas and the U.S. to rekindle their suspended dialogue.Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on the anniversary of the Panmunjeom Declaration with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, Moon expressed hope to revive the momentum for peace witnessed three years ago.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"The Panmunjom Declaration is a milestone to peace that no one can undermine. The path toward peace, as was agreed in the declaration, cannot be reversed under any circumstance."Moon in 2018 held a summit with the North Korean leaderit in Singapore and two other inter-Korean summits later that year. However, dialogue with the North has stalled since the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February of 2019.Seoul hopes U.S. President Joe Biden picks up from the vague peace and denuclearization agreements his predecessor signed with Kim in Singapore.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"The time has come again to end the long deliberation and restart dialogue... I expect that the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit will serve as an opportunity to solidify our alliance and closely coordinate and improve North Korea policies. Our government wants to find a way to further the Korean Peninsula Peace Process based on our solid cooperation with the Biden administration. I hope this will rekindle dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas as well as the U.S. and the North."The Biden administration has been reviewing its North Korea policy since January.With the U.S. delaying the much anticipated introduction of its strategy, some political analysts say the upcoming Moon-Biden summit in Washington can serve as a turning point.In a recent interview with the New York Times, the South Korean president urged Biden to cooperate with Beijing on the North Korea front, saying denuclearization is a “matter of survival” for South Korea.Moon is seeking to reinstate the Korean Peninsula detente all over again with Biden and protect his inter-Korean peace legacy. However, after his upcoming summit with the American president slated for late May, Moon will have less than a year left until his term expires.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.