Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have been urged to reject historical antagonism and cooperate on common interests amid aggravating tension between the U.S. and China.At a seminar hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) on Tuesday, Kim Jin-pyo, the head of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, said such antagonism has been used to secure political support.Kim added that political parties in both countries should end the confrontation and allow policymakers room to maneuver.Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP), said the two countries must continue exchanges and cooperation on climate change, the economy and social issues, despite frayed ties over historical disputes.