Nearly five percent of South Korea's population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the national inoculation program kicked off 60 days ago on February 26.According to the vaccination task force on Tuesday, nearly 142-thousand people received their first shots on Monday alone.Nearly two-point-41 million people have received the first dose so far, accounting for four-point-six percent of South Korea's population of 52 million.Of this total, around one-point-38 million received the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the rest received the Pfizer vaccine.