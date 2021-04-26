S. Korea, Novavax Agree to Discuss Extending Deal on COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has agreed with Novavax to actively discuss extending bilateral deals to secure the American drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine produced in the country.The state-run COVID-19 vaccination task force said that the agreement was reached during a meeting between its officials and Novavax CEO Stanley Erck in Seoul on Tuesday.South Korea earlier agreed to purchase Novavax vaccines enough for 20 million people in a deal under which SK Bioscience will produce them at its Andong base this year using technology transferred from Novavax.The two sides are now seeking to extend the deal so the production and use of Novavax vaccines by South Korea will continue through next year or beyond.The government and Novavax also agreed to cooperate in securing materials for Novavax’ global vaccine production, including those from South Korea, and swiftly finalizing the approval procedures for the vaccine’s use in the nation.