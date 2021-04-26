Menu Content

S. Korea to Deliver Oxygen Generators, Testing Kits to India

Write: 2021-04-27 18:59:46Update: 2021-04-28 09:51:33

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government plans to provide India with medical supplies such as oxygen generators and test kits to help the South Asian country reeling from a spike in COVID-19. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a media briefing on Tuesday that the government has decided to provide quarantine and protective gear to reflect friendly relations between the two countries, as well as on humanitarian grounds.

Choi said the government will immediately launch discussions with India regarding items to be provided, including oxygen generators and diagnostic kits, adding the two sides will continue their close cooperation in response to the pandemic. 

Seoul’s humanitarian assistance for  to India is reportedly worth several millions of U.S. dollars. 

Meanwhile, Choi said the government is pushing for various measures to assist the return of Koreans staying in India, including securing flights between the two countries.
