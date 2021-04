Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to launch a presidential commission in charge of the country’s response to climate change, including the nation's goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.A Cabinet meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday approved a plan to set up the 2050 Carbon Neutrality Commission.The new organization will merge three existing committees on the environment, including the Green Growth Committee, the National Council on Climate and Air Quality and the Special Committee on the Prevention of Fine Dust.It will be launched in the middle of next month.During the meeting, President Moon expected the new commission will not only help meet its goal on carbon neutrality but also foster related industries and create jobs so the nation can emerge as a pace-setting economy.