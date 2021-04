Photo : YONHAP News

Cardinal Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk, a former Catholic archbishop of Seoul, has died.An official of the Archdiocese of Seoul said Tuesday night that Cheong passed away at 10:15 p.m. at the hospital where the 89-year-old cardinal was being treated for age-related illnesses.The official said some of his organs were donated in accordance with his will.Cheong was born in 1931 in Seoul and entered the priesthood in 1961 after graduating from the Catholic University of Korea.He was appointed archbishop of Seoul in 1998 after his predecessor Cardinal Kim Sou-hwan stepped down and served in the post until 2012. He was ordained as cardinal in 2006.The cardinal's body was laid in a glass coffin before the altar. His funeral will be held on Saturday.