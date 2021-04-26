US to Inject $18 Bln to Develop New Interceptor against N. Korea, Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly plans to spend around 18 billion dollars to develop and produce new interceptors in order to deter nuclear missiles from countries such as North Korea and Iran.Bloomberg said Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman will lead efforts to develop a next generation interceptor with 13-point-one billion dollars provided by the Pentagon. An additional four-point-six billion dollars will be injected in the production phase.Under the program, a total of 31 new interceptors will be developed and produced, including ten for testing, the report said.Bloomberg said the interceptor development is a remobilization of a similar project that had been pursued previously by the Obama and Trump administrations for deployment by 2023 before it was canceled in 2019.The new interceptor will be deployed “no later than 2028,” Bloomberg said citing the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.