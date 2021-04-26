Moon-Biden Summit Mentioned as Notable Diplomacy for Biden

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Washington official has mentioned the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit as one of U.S. President Joe Biden’s notable diplomatic events this year.The U.S. official said on Tuesday that Biden, who will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, is working to reinvigorate partnerships and alliances and establishing joint agenda items with the countries sharing democratic values.Such measures will strengthen the U.S.’ domestic stance and help recover the country’s leadership overseas, the official said.The official then said there are some upcoming milestones that are worth noticing in that regard and mentioned the scheduled summit between President Moon Jae-in and Biden in the U.S. next month.Attending the Group of Seven summit in the U.K. in June and the scheduled supply of 60 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to other countries were also cited as among those events, along with follow-up efforts regarding the climate summit last week and the Summit for Democracy in the second half of the year.