Additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Korea.According to health authorities, a cargo flight carrying 250-thousand Pfizer vaccine doses, enough for 125-thousand people, landed at Incheon International Airport at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.They are part of a direct deal between the South Korean government and the U.S. pharmaceutical company under which 66 million Pfizer vaccine doses will be provided to South Korea. So far, two million have been delivered to the country.Under the plan, five million additional Pfizer vaccine doses will arrive by the end of June.