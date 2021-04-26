Tokyo Decides to Use ‘Comfort Women’ Instead of ‘Military Comfort Women’

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has decided to take “military” out of the term it uses to refer to the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.The Yomiuri Shimbun said on Tuesday that a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day adopted the view that it is appropriate to use “comfort women” instead of “military-following comfort women,” citing concerns over misunderstanding.It was a response to a question by Nobuyuki Baba, secretary general of the Japan Innovation Party, who claimed that the expression “military-following comfort women” was inappropriate as it connotes an image of being forcibly conscripted by the military.The same expression was used in the 1993 Kono statement, in which the Japanese government admitted the military’s direct and indirect roles in the matter and issued an apology.According to NHK, the Japanese government also adopted an official response on Tuesday that advises against the use of the expression “forced conscription” in reference to Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and recommends simply using “conscription.”