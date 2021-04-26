S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Rebound to 775

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 700 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid lingering concerns of a fourth wave of the epidemicThe Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 775 new cases were compiled throughout the previous day, lifting the country's accumulated caseload to 120-thousand-673.It marks the first time in four days the daily figure exceeded 700, following two consecutive days of hitting the lower 500s that were mainly attributed to fewer tests over the weekends.Of the new cases, 754 are local transmissions and 21 are from overseas.Over 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 257 in Seoul, 189 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon. Other parts of the country added 289 cases.One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-821. The fatality rate stands at one-point-51 percent. The number of critically ill patients jumped by four to 160.