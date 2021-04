Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry and U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) completed transporting construction equipment and materials on Wednesday to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) base in the southeastern city of Sangju in North Gyeongsang Province.The ministry and USFK brought in the materials, including power generators, on some 40 trucks.Some local residents and around 100 members of civic groups staged a sit-in to block the delivery of construction materials but were removed from the premises by police around 8:00 a.m.Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry had announced that it would bring in construction materials to improve the working conditions of South Korean and U.S. officers at the THAAD base and equipment to replace and support generators.