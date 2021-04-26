Lee Kun-hee’s Family to Donate Pieces from His Massive Art Collection

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of late Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee has agreed to donate some 23-thousand pieces of artwork from the patriarch’s extensive art collection and provide about one trillion won toward efforts to combat infectious diseases.Around 21-thousand-600 pieces, including 14 national treasures, will be donated to the National Museum of Korea while some 16-hundred pieces will be donated to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and museums established in honor of some of the artists.Lee’s family will also donate 700 billion won toward establishing infrastructure to respond to infectious diseases.Some 500 billion won will go toward building the nation’s first special hospital for infectious diseases, while 200 billion won will go toward building a high-tech lab and developing related vaccines.The family will also provide 300 billion won to help children with cancer and rare diseases.Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics said the family is planning to pay more than 12 trillion won in inheritance tax, adding that the sum is one of the highest ever in the world. The family is expected to pay the tax in six installments over the next five years.