Politics

JCS Chairs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Hawaii on Friday

Write: 2021-04-28 11:42:26Update: 2021-04-28 16:02:37

JCS Chairs of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet in Hawaii on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will sit down for talks in Hawaii on Friday to discuss cooperation on the Korean Peninsula and regional issues.

South Korea’s JCS announced that Chairman Won In-choul left for Hawaii on Wednesday to take part in the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense meeting and the inauguration of the new commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. 

The JCS said Won and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki, will discuss ways to promote peace and stability on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia and to boost multilateral cooperation. 

The last time the JCS chiefs of the three nations met offline was in October 2019 in the U.S. when Milley took office. 

The JCS chief did hold a virtual meeting last November when the leaders vowed to continue efforts to address security issues and boost multilateral cooperation. 

The JCS said while in Hawaii, Won is set to meet with the commanders of the U.S. Pacific Command, the Army Pacific and the Pacific Air Force to discuss ways to boost bilateral military cooperation and key military issues. 

Such issues are likely to include the transfer of wartime operational control, joint military exercises and ways to improve training conditions of U.S. Forces Korea.
