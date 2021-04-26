No. of Marriages, Newborns Post Lowest Figures for Month of Feb.

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of marriages in South Korea has fallen more than 20 percent on-year in February.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of marriages amounted to 14-thousand-973 in February, down 21-point-six percent compared to the same period last year.The figure was the lowest to be posted for the month of February since related statistics began to be compiled in 1981. The drop was also the sharpest to be posted for February.The statistics agency blamed the fall on the fact that many couples put off tying the knot amid the COVID-19 pandemic and that the number of days in which marriages were reported declined compared to last year.The number of divorces also fell on-year in February to stand at seven-thousand-759.Meanwhile, the statistics agency also found that the number of newborns slipped five-point-seven percent on-year in February. The 21-thousand-461 births was also the lowest to be posted for the month of February since 1981.