Gov't Decides to Expand Legal Definition of Family

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government has decided to expand the legal definition and scope of a family to embrace more diverse family types that are not created through marriage or blood relations.In line with this, parents can also now decide which last name their children will have.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Tuesday finalized a basic plan to promote healthy families. Under the plan, the legal definition of a family will be adjusted to incorporate more diverse types such as unmarried couples that are cohabitating and common law marriages.In addition, support will be provided to unmarried single parents when registering their child's birth.The government will also conduct a public survey through June to gather opinions on the issue of single women seeking to have children through reproductive assistance.