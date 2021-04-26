DP Begins Electing New Party Head, PPP to Choose New Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has begun online voting to elect its next leader by Sunday, while the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will soon choose a new floor leader.Some 710-thousand DP delegates and party members who pay membership fees can take part in the vote on Wednesday and Thursday. An opinion poll of non-paying members and the general public will take place Thursday and Friday.In the last debate held Tuesday, the candidates, Reps. Hong Young-pyo, Song Young-gil and Woo Won-shik, clashed over real estate policies.Meanwhile at the PPP, Joo Ho-young, who is currently serving as acting chief, is due to finish his term as floor leader on Friday after serving for one year.In a press conference, he warned that what he called the government and ruling party's double standards will face even greater judgment by the public. He also urged his party to unite and communicate with the public. The PPP will elect a new floor leader on Friday.