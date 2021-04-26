Over 100 S. Korean Residents in India Contract COVID-19

Photo : KBS News

More than 100 South Korean residents in India have contracted COVID-19, posing difficulties in managing their return to Korea and relevant quarantine measures.Speaking to KBS over the phone on Wednesday, Seoul's ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil said that 114 cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday and there could be more not yet detected.Shin said most of the infected South Koreans are in isolation. And while a majority are displaying minor symptoms, some are in critical condition.He said if the current lockdown in India is extended beyond this weekend, there could be difficulties in transporting them to the airport, though preparations are being made. The residents are expected to return home early next month.South Korean health authorities earlier announced that arrivals from India must be quarantined at a government facility for two days where they receive a PCR test. Thereafter, they can self-isolate at the facility or at home for two weeks.