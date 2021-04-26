Supreme Court Justice Nominee Agrees Judiciary is Facing Public Trust Crisis

Photo : KBS News

Supreme Court justice nominee Cheon Dae-yeop said Wednesday during his confirmation hearing that he fully agrees that the judiciary is facing a crisis of public trust.Responding to Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker So Byung-chul's remark that most Koreans believe the judicial branch has been shaken by the force of politics, Cheon vowed efforts to restore trust.When asked by main opposition People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Jun Joo-hyae whether he would speak his mind and offer candid counsel to Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su, the nominee said he would.In a written statement submitted Tuesday, Cheon also said that giving extra points in employment as a reward for men who have completed mandatory military service could trigger concerns of gender inequality.There have been recent calls by some politicians to bring back the reward system that was ruled unconstitutional and scrapped in 2001. The nominee said it is more desirable to devise a system where soldiers can advance their skills and knowledge while fulfilling military duty.