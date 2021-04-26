Cultural Assets Donated by Samsung Family to Go on Public Display

Photo : YONHAP News

The Culture Ministry said Wednesday that the 23-thousand cultural assets and artworks donated by the family of late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee will be unveiled to the public in phases from June.The National Museum of Korea will receive over 21-thousand pieces, including a painting by famed Joseon-era artist Jeong Seon, which is designated a national treasure.The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art will receive 14-hundred works that include those by Monet, Gauguin, Renoir, Chagall and Dali as well as 460 works by early modern Korean artists such as Kim Whan-ki and Park Soo-keun.Culture Minister Hwang Hee expressed gratitude to the family for donating the collection for the advancement of Korean art and culture, adding that it is the first such donation of its kind in Korea and considered rare globally.