Gov't to Push to Resume US-N. Korea, Inter-Korean Talks This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has set the goal of spurring North Korea-U.S. dialogue, resuming inter-Korean talks and normalizing cross-border relations this year.The government said Wednesday that it made the pledge in an annual policy report on inter-Korean relations submitted to the National Assembly.The report is an action plan for 2021 designed to carry out a five-year blueprint drafted in 2018 that lays out objectives and directions in government policy on inter-Korean relations.In this year's report, the government vowed efforts to help move forward talks between Washington and Pyongyang and maintained the three principles for resolving Korean Peninsula issues of joint prosperity, mutual security and no war.To this aim, Seoul will closely coordinate with the new Joe Biden administration in the U.S. to achieve substantial progress in denuclearization and lasting peace.South Korea will also emphasize its consistent stance on restoring and advancing cross-border relations and induce North Korea's response in implementing inter-Korean agreements.It will begin with reconnecting the military communication line the North cut off last year. Additionally, expanding government and civic exchanges between the two Koreas will also be pursued this year through sports and joint events.